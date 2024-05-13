Lamar Days 2024 celebration to be held May 17, 18
Barbara Crimond | May 13, 2024 | Comments 0
This year’s Lamar Days celebration kicks off on Friday, May 17, with all-day sidewalk sales, a kick-off BBQ at the Chamber of Commerce from 11am – 2 pm, the “no booze” cruise and rod run at Sonic drive in at 6 pm and a comedy night at the Buzzards Roost at 7pm. Saturday’s events begin bright and early, with the annual Lions Club pancake breakfast from 6-9 am at the Eagles, followed by the parade at 10 am (beginning at Safeway and ending at Willow Creek Park). Other fun activities occurring in the park will be the Lamar Days Rod Run car show from 8am – 4pm and the Lamar Rotary Club’s “Ducky Dash” at 12:30 pm. There will be food and vendor booths as well as entertainment throughout the park during the day as well. The weather looks to be sunny and very warm – perfect for a day in the shade of Willow Creek Park.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Lamar Chamber of Commerce • Media Release
About the Author: