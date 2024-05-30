Ralph Eugene Wagner – September 23, 1942 – May 22, 2024
May 30, 2024
A graveside service for Gene Wagner will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Holly, Cemetery with Deacon Allan Medina officiating.
Ralph Eugene Wagner was born on September 23, 1942 in Syracuse, Kansas to Bernard and Kathryn (Boden) Wagner. He passed away on May 22, 2024 at his home in Syracuse at the age of 81. Gene is survived by his sister, Joyce DeBuysere and husband, Mike of Marion, Texas; niece April; and nephew, Scott; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Wagner and Robert Wagner; and sister, Cathy Sue Wagner-Renner.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
