Lamar city water restrictions in effect
Barbara Crimond | May 03, 2024 | Comments 0
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CITY WATER RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT
The City of Lamar is reminding Lamar water users that Modified Stage 1 water restrictions to conserve water began on May 1. Limiting water use ensures that the City and its residents steward its available water for today and the future. Stage 1 Watering Restrictions are in effect May 1 – September 30, 2024. As per City of Lamar Resolutions 19-04-02 and 21-10-04, they are:
- Restricted days: Watering of landscape (i.e., flowers, flower beds, lawns, trees, shrubs, vegetable gardens and plants) shall be permitted on every day of the week.
- Restricted Hours: Landscape watering shall be permitted only before 11:00 a.m. and after 6:00 p.m.
- Restricted Water Uses: Property owners shall be required to monitor their irrigation systems to limit over-spray of landscape water into impervious concrete surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways, streets or alleyways. Washing of impervious surfaces such as parking lots and driveways is not permitted.
- Limited Water Uses: Washing of private vehicles is permitted only by use of a hose with a positive shutoff nozzle or by use of a bucket.
Enacting water restrictions moderates summer demand and can prevent Lamar from passing more stringent water restrictions.
For additional details or questions, please see www.ci.lamar.co.us/water or call City of Lamar Public Works at 719.336.2002.
# # #
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release • Water
