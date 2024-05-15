Henry L. Freouf – September 22, 1935 – May 14, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 15, 2024 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Henry L. Freouf will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 10:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section with full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and the American Legion Posts.
Henry was born on September 22, 1935 at Mitchel, Nebraska to Vincent Luke and Mary Arbel (Lawyer) Freouf and passed away on May 14, 2024 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 88. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Brian Fawcett and siblings Elizabeth, Clifford, Leo, Charles, Dorothy and Louise.
Henry is survived by his wife Kelly Freouf of the family home in Lamar, CO, children Chester Freouf, Denise (Rick) Rector, Cari (Jim) Hanson, and Jason (Amber) Freouf, grandchildren Jessica (David), Amanda, Andrea, Chester Jr., Liddia, Quinten, Katelynn and Adalynn and great-grandchildren Owen, Lillian, Roman, Loriella, Zach, Zane and Seth. He is also survived by his siblings Virginia Anstey and James Freouf as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry L. Freouf Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: