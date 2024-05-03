Elaine Shannon receives 2024 Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship
Barbara Crimond | May 03, 2024 | Comments 0
Congratulations to the 2024 Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship Recipient – Elaine Shannon
Golden Plains Insurance is thrilled to announce Elaine Shannon as the recipient of the prestigious Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship for 2024. This annual scholarship, awarded by Golden Plains Insurance, recognizes outstanding dedication to community, education, faith, and academic excellence among graduating seniors.
Every year, Golden Plains Insurance carefully selects a deserving student from a pool of exceptional applicants. This year, Elaine Shannon stood out among over 37 deserving candidates for her exceptional commitment to community service, academic pursuits, and leadership qualities. Hailing from Kim, Colorado, Elaine Shannon has been awarded the educational scholarship worth $2000.00 for her remarkable achievements.
Elaine Shannon demonstrated exemplary academic performance, boasting an impressive 4.159 Weighted GPA, as evidenced by her official high school transcript. Moreover, her application was supported by three exceptional letters of recommendation, highlighting her dedication to family, school, and the environment.
With aspirations in Rangeland Management, Elaine Shannon plans to pursue her associate degree in Soil and Crop Science at Otero Junior College before transferring to the University of Wyoming to earn her bachelor’s degree in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management. Her commitment to her educational journey and future career goals is evident in her autobiographical statement, where she emphasized the importance of preparation and determination.
The Scholarship Committee at Golden Plains Insurance is confident that Elaine Shannon will utilize this scholarship to its fullest potential, driven by her passion for education and community service. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Elaine and wish her all possible success in her future endeavors.
Golden Plains Insurance remains committed to supporting the educational aspirations of promising young leaders in our community. They have four (4) offices in southeast Colorado: Lamar (719) 336-8292, Springfield (719) 523-1892, Rocky Ford (719) 336-8292, and Walsh (719) 324-5212.
