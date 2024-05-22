County offices will be closed Monday, May 27, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 22, 2024 | Comments 0
MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: May 22, 2024
Contact:
Prowers County Administration Office
301 S. Main Street, 215
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8025
All County Offices
Will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024
in observance of Memorial Day.
Prowers County Courts
Will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024
in observance of Memorial Day.
The Welcome Home Child and Family Development Center
Will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024
in observance of Memorial Day.
