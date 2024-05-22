County offices will be closed Monday, May 27, 2024

MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: May 22, 2024

Contact:
Prowers County Administration Office
301 S. Main Street, 215
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8025

All County Offices

Will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024
in observance of Memorial Day.
Prowers County Courts

Will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024
in observance of Memorial Day.

The Welcome Home Child and Family Development Center

Will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024
in observance of Memorial Day.

