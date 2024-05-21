City Offices will be closed Monday, May 27, 2024 for Memorial Day
Barbara Crimond | May 21, 2024 | Comments 0
Public Announcement
City Offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024 in observance of Memorial Day. The Community Building and Public Library will also be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024. All City offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Residential refuse collection normally scheduled on Monday, May 27th, will be picked up on Tuesday, May 28th. Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, May 28th, will be picked up on Wednesday, May 29th.
Commercial refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 27th, will be collected on Tuesday, May 28th.
Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 27th, will be picked up on Tuesday, May 28th.
The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 27th and reopen Tuesday, May 28th at 8:30 AM.
Notice: “Free weekend” will be held Saturday June 29, 2024 from 8:30 AM -3:30 PM, and Sunday, June 30, 2024 from 12:30 – 3:30 PM at the Transfer Station and City of Lamar Municipal Landfill.
# # #
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: