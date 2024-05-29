CDHS recognizes 25 counties for distinguished performance
Barbara Crimond | May 29, 2024 | Comments 0
The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) recently recognized 25 counties with the 2023 C-Stat Distinguished Performance Award. C-Stat is a performance management tool that allows CDHS to better focus on and improve performance outcomes that enhance people’s lives. The Distinguished Performance Award recognizes counties that meet goals for timeliness, safety and accuracy in their work. Counties that meet their goals are more likely to meet the needs of individuals and families in their community. The counties’ exceptional performance will help more Coloradans feed their families, heat their homes, care for their loved ones and improve their safety, independence and wellbeing. Connecting people with essential services empowers them to pursue opportunities to develop valuable skills, get good jobs, and build a more secure future for themselves and their families.
“Our county partners continue to deliver for Coloradans,” said CDHS Deputy Executive Director of Community Partnerships Minna Castillo. “In meeting their goals, our county teams empower Coloradans to maximize their health, safety and dignity.”
25 counties received the C-Stat Distinguished Performance Award for meeting their goals in 2023:
- Hinsdale County met 100% of their C-Stat goals.
- Mineral County met 100% of their C-Stat goals.
- Crowley County met 94.8% of their C-Stat goals.
- Yuma County met 93.2% of their C-Stat goals.
- Eagle County met 92.2% of their C-Stat goals.
- Jackson County met 89.5% of their C-Stat goals.
- Dolores County met 88% of their C-Stat goals.
- Routt County met 85.9% of their C-Stat goals.
- Broomfield County met 85.4% of their C-Stat goals.
- Weld County met 85.2% of their C-Stat goals.
- Gunnison County met 84.3% of their C-Stat goals.
- Phillips County met 82.9% of their C-Stat goals.
- Baca County met 82.8% of their C-Stat goals.
- San Juan County met 82.4% of their C-Stat goals.
- Rio Blanco County met 81.5% of their C-Stat goals.
- Teller County met 80.2% of their C-Stat goals.
- Summit County met 80% of their C-Stat goals.
- Prowers County met 79.8% of their C-Stat goals.
- Douglas County met 79.5% of their C-Stat goals.
- Elbert County met 77.9% of their C-Stat goals.
- Montezuma County met 77.3% of their C-Stat goals.
- Garfield County met 76.8% of their C-Stat goals.
- Fremont County met 76.6% of their C-Stat goals.
- Archuleta County met 75% of their C-Stat goals.
- Kiowa County met 75% of their C-Stat goals.
Congratulations to all directors and staff! We are proud to call you our colleagues. Keep up the great work and keep Colorado moving forward.A
Filed Under: County • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: