Calvin Dean Friesen – August 31, 1958 – May 6, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 13, 2024 | Comments 0
A memorial service for Calvin Friesen will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Lamar Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1811 S. 6th Street, Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Ted Williams. Per Calvin’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Fairmount Cemetery.
Calvin Dean Friesen passed away on May 6, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 65. He was born August 31, 1958 in Loveland, Colorado to Virgil and Emma (Riter) Friesen.
Calvin, along with his three siblings, grew up south of Holly, Colorado in Lycan. He attended elementary school in Rocky Ford, Colorado and high school at Campion Academy Seventh-day Adventist School in Loveland, Colorado. Calvin then attended college for a brief time at Union College prior to entering the workforce and working for Harris Pine Mills Furniture Company, driving truck for a moving company, and obtaining his pilot’s license. Calvin later moved back to the farm in the Lycan area in the early 1990’s. He was a member of the Lamar Seventh-day Adventist Church and enjoyed woodworking, reading, tinkering with mechanical devices, and was a talented artist.
Calvin is survived by his brothers, George Friesen and Clarence Friesen; sister, Wanda (Brent) Balmer; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, 206 S. 5th Street, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
