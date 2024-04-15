Tickets still available for Harlem Wizards game April 25, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 15, 2024 | Comments 0
Don’t miss your chance to see the world-famous Harlem Wizards in action at the Lamar Community Building on April 25, 2024. The game begins at 7:00 PM and doors open at 6:00 PM. The Wizards will be playing the Southeast Shriner’s Road Runners as a fundraiser for the Southeast Colorado Shrine Club.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discount at http://harlemwizards.com/tickets/lamarco or at the door. The online box office is open until 3 hours prior to the game. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. There will be souvenir Wizards merchandise available for sale at the game as well.
Filed Under: Charity • Entertainment • Events
