Structure upgrades to take place on US Highway 385 near CO 96
Barbara Crimond | Apr 01, 2024 | Comments 0
Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures as well as speed reductions in the work zone
Prowers County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contract partner Tricon 2, will begin work on US Highway 385 near the CO Highway 96 intersection. Work began March 27. The project consists of running elliptical pipe under an aging bridge structure. The project is expected to be completed by May 2024.
The work being done will extend the life of the bridge and significantly improve the safety and functionality of the highway.
Traffic Impacts
Beginning March 27, motorists will encounter work on US 385 near CO 96. Traffic impacts include:
• Working times will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Within the work zone there will be alternating single lane traffic with a temporary traffic signal as well as shoulder closures.
• Various other lane and shoulder closures will take place within the work zone with speeds reduced to 40 mph.
• Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.
• Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time.
Map of Prowers County identifying work zone at US 385 near CO 86.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
Project website: codot.gov/projects/us385bristolrealignment
Project hotline: 719-789-0465
Project email: us385realignment@gmail.com
