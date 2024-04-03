Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site and Park Partners to Host Exhibit Grand Opening
Eads, Colorado- The Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site and the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation will host the grand opening of History Colorado’s satellite exhibit titled The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Change Cheyenne and Arapaho people forever on Saturday, April 6th.
“This exhibit is an important step in our efforts to provide meaningful education about the atrocities of the Sand Creek Massacre,” said Janet Frederick, site manager at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation and the National Park Foundation to fund this display, which was designed and built by History Colorado. Without the assistance and input of our long-time partners, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Northern Arapaho Tribe, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, this exhibit would not have been possible.”
This exhibit provides an opportunity to explore the events of the Sand Creek Massacre based on Tribal accounts and oral histories from descendants of survivors of the massacre. Although it is a temporary exhibit, it will remain in place for at least two years while permanent exhibits are being designed. The event will begin at 10am with a panel of Cheyenne and Arapaho Sand Creek Massacre Descendants, Sand Creek Massacre Foundation board members and History Colorado staff. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit is located at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site Visitor and Education Center at 1301 Maine Street in Eads, CO. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm.
