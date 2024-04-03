Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site and Park Partners to Host Exhibit Grand Opening

National Park Service  – U.S. Department of the Interior

Sand Creek Massacre  National Historic Site

1301 Maine Street  P.O. Box 249

Eads, CO 81036
 

Eads, Colorado-      The Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site and the Sand Creek  Massacre Foundation will host the grand opening of History Colorado’s satellite  exhibit titled The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Change Cheyenne and  Arapaho people forever on Saturday, April 6th.

“This exhibit is an important step in our efforts to provide meaningful education about  the atrocities of the Sand Creek Massacre,” said Janet Frederick, site manager at the  Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site. “We are grateful for the generosity of the  Sand Creek Massacre Foundation and the National Park Foundation to fund this  display, which was designed and built by History Colorado. Without the assistance  and input of our long-time partners, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Northern  Arapaho Tribe, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, this exhibit would not have  been possible.”

This exhibit provides an opportunity to explore the events of the Sand Creek Massacre  based on Tribal accounts and oral histories from descendants of survivors of the  massacre. Although it is a temporary exhibit, it will remain in place for at least two  years while permanent exhibits are being designed. The event will begin at 10am with  a panel of Cheyenne and Arapaho Sand Creek Massacre Descendants, Sand Creek  Massacre Foundation board members and History Colorado staff. Light refreshments  will be served.

The exhibit is located at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site Visitor and  Education Center at 1301 Maine Street in Eads, CO. The Center is open Monday  through Friday from 9am-4pm.

