Resurfacing project on US 160 from Kim to Pritchett to begin mid-April
Barbara Crimond | Apr 11, 2024 | Comments 0
Work to include new signage and shoulder widening
Las Animas and Baca Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation with its contract partner APC Southern will begin a highway resurfacing project on April 15 on US Highway 160 from Kim to Pritchett.
Work will include the resurfacing of east and westbound lanes of US 160, updating sign panels, installation of new signs to meet safety standards, and widening of a portion of the curve shoulder. In addition, one paved shoulder widening area will be added. This work will occur from Mile Point 423 east of Kim to MP 451 north of Pritchett.
This project will improve and prolong the life of the road surface and enhance safety by providing a smoother road surface for motorists. Resurfacing can greatly extend the life of the asphalt pavement. Some highways may last more than 50 years with periodic resurfacing of the top layer of asphalt and timely repairs. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2024.
Traffic Impacts
Motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts during construction:
• Work will occur during daytime hours – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday through Friday.
• Alternating, single lane closures will take place in the work zone.
• Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected during working hours.
• Speed limit reduced to 40 mph through the work zone during work hours.
• 10’ width restrictions will be in place.
Map of US 160 in Las Animas and Baca Counties specifying work zone for resurfacing project – mile point 423 to Mile Point 451.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
Webpage: codot.gov/projects/us160kim-pritchett
