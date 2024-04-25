Prowers County Commissioners accepting applications for Deadman Drainage District Board member

| Apr 25, 2024 | Comments 0

The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill one (1) position on the Deadman Drainage District Board for a term which will expire January 2030.

Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of six (6) years.

A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on May 15, 2024.

