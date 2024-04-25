Prowers County Commissioners accepting applications for Deadman Drainage District Board member
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill one (1) position on the Deadman Drainage District Board for a term which will expire January 2030.
Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of six (6) years.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and sent or delivered to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on May 15, 2024.
