LHS Students Make All-State Band
Barbara Crimond | Apr 10, 2024 | Comments 0
Angel De La Paz (trumpet) and Bianca Hernandez (clarinet) earned spots in the prestigious Colorado All-State Band, the top honor for high school musicians in Colorado. Members of the 110-piece band auditioned and competed with band students from all over Colorado. The All-State Band rehearsed for three days on the University of Northern Colorado campus which concluded with an excellent concert of very challenging music. Bianca and Angel are Seniors in the Lamar Sound of Thunder Band.
Angel will be attending CSU-Pueblo in the Fall where he will major in Music Education. Bianca is still planning her life after high school but will continue to play clarinet.
