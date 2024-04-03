Letter to the Editor from Lamar Area Hospice
Barbara Crimond | Apr 03, 2024 | Comments 0
Dear Editor:
Our community is at its best when we come together to help others in a time of need. At Lamar Area Hospice, seven trained volunteers give their time, attention, and compassion to help people facing the end of life, live as fully as possible. Our volunteers specialize in various areas of service, including direct patient care and administrative support in our office. As one of our volunteers states, “I love to listen to the life stories of very interesting and diverse people whom I would have never known if I wasn’t a hospice volunteer”. Another of our volunteers fondly remembers creating valentines and singing songs with a patient and her friends in a local assisted living facility.
April 21 – 27 is National Volunteer Week and hospice volunteers create lasting memories of comfort and care for the patients and families they serve every day. Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give over 19 million hours of service every year. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement, as they make a lasting and positive impact on many families.
I encourage others to learn more about hospice care and services or consider volunteering to support their community members in need by contacting Lamar Area Hospice at 719-336-2100 or kathy.oneill@lamarhospice.org.
Sincerely,
Kathy O’Neill
Lamar Area Hospice Volunteer Coordinator
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: