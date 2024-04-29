Lamar Community College Foundation’s recent Boots, Bling, and Blessings a big success
Barbara Crimond | Apr 29, 2024 | Comments 0
The Lamar Community College Foundation recently celebrated a milestone with its Sixth BBB – Boots, Bling, and Blessings fundraising event, presented by SECOM and the Southeast Colorado Power Association. Anna Carere of Anna Carere State Farm served as Master of Ceremonies. The event was not just a success but a resounding triumph, marking 50 years since the Foundation received its 501(c)(3) status. LCC’s new mascot, Lightning the Runnin’ Lope, added to the joy of the event. Guests relished the delicious food catered by Sodexo and had the privilege of meeting Presidential and Kane Scholars.
LCC President Dr. Rosana Reyes described to guests how invaluable the Foundation’s impact on student retention was. Keynote speaker Joe Spitz described how the Foundation stepped in when students needed emergency help and more. The evening was punctuated by Rob Morland conducting a live auction.
This year’s BBB was one of the best attended, and revenue exceeded the current year’s goal of $50,000. The LCC Foundation wishes to express profound gratitude to its sponsors, donors, the hard-working BBB planning committee, other contributors, and all who attended. This level of participation, generosity, and support helps remove financial barriers to students’ goals.
# # #
