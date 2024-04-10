Lamar Chamber of Commerce to host First Annual Cinco de Mayo Event May 4, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 10, 2024 | Comments 0
The Enchanted Forest in Lamar will be the site of the Lamar Chamber’s First Annual Cinco de Mayo event, which will be held Saturday, May 4th. All vendors and the Beer Garden open at 11 am.
For fans of the Chamber’s annual Oktoberfest, this new festival should prove to be equally fun and festive, just with a different theme. The smell of delicious food will be wafting through the air from the 10 food trucks that will be in attendance and persons attending can browse the tables of the 12-15 arts and crafts vendors that will be set up within the Enchanted Forest. All persons serving beer at the event’s Beer Garden will be TIPS-certified. Security has been hired for the event as well.
The event will feature 3 live bands: Cojunto Jazzz playing from 1-2 pm; Chemita y los Chagos Boys playing from 4-5 pm and Oriente Sierreno who will be the final act playing from 6-8 pm. A live DJ will also be present all day.
Other entertainment includes several kids games from 11 am to 4 pm; train rides; a dance performance at 12 noon by All the Right Moves Dance Studio and a jalapeno eating contest sponsored by La Mission Villaneuva at 3 pm.
Last call for the Beer Garden will be a 7:30 pm, and a Lowrider Downtown Cruise will wrap up the day’s events, also at 7:30 pm.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Lamar Chamber of Commerce
About the Author: