Judy Kay Crum – March 17, 1942 – April 26, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 30, 2024 | Comments 0
Judy Crum, 82, of Federal Heights, Colorado, went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2024 at St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, Colorado. She passed in peace, surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy Kay (Matkin) Crum was born on March 17, 1942 in Flora, Illinois to William D. “Charley” and Camilla (Jacobson) Matkin. She lived a long, full, and adventurous life, from the farm lands of eastern Colorado, to the forests of Oregon, the city lights of California, the rolling hills of Ireland, the sandy beaches of Hawaii, and the gleaming deserts of Nevada, back to the mountains of Colorado, before returning to the big city to be as central to far flung family as possible. Judy took a while to decide what to be when she grew up, mastering food service, cosmetology, mental health studies, finally settling on a career and retiring as a Lieutenant at the Colorado Department of Corrections, Four Mile Correctional Facility in Canon City, Colorado.
Judy is survived by her husband, Richard Crum; children, Suzan Casteel, Kristina Ayvaz, Daniel Crum (Maggie Aranda), and Dawn (David) Baroz; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Peggy Matkin-Raymond; many other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Matkin and Cheryl Watson; and grandson, Michaël Angelo Pfaffenhauser.
A Graveside Service for Judy will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2024 at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. Per Judy’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A celebration of her life will take place after the service for family and friends to gather, reconnect, and reminisce. Details to be announced at the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: