John Summers – November 16, 1940 – January 10, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 25, 2024 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident John Summers will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, May 07, 2024 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Reverend Roy Gueswel officiating.
John was born on November 16, 1940 at Dalhart, Texas to Roy and Gladys (Cook) Summers and passed away on January 10, 2024 at the Lamar Estates with his family by his side at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his parents, second wife Velma G. Summers and third wife Lula Marie Summers. John is survived by a host of family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: