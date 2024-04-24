Holly Historical Society to open museum Saturday, May 4th for alumni reunion
Barbara Crimond | Apr 24, 2024 | Comments 0
The Holly Historical Society will have the museum open on Saturday, May 4th, for the alumni reunion honoring the classes ending in four. Books featuring the history of the Holly schools are available, along with other books published by the society preserving history in holly and surrounding area.
The Karymore merry- go- round will be a feature this year. It was a part of the Shanner playground from 1931 when Pueblo businesses dedicated it to the heroes of the Pleasant Hill School district 17, Kiowa County. The merry-go round was transferred to the museum and holds many childhood memories of generations of children. Feel free to take pictures.
Quilts will also be displayed. Some of these were made in the 1920’s with history stitched in the beautiful patterns and colors.
The museum is open every Saturday of the month.
