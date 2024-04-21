Evelyn Lucille Smith – April 30, 1933 – April 19, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 21, 2024 | Comments 0
A Graveside Service for Evelyn Smith will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Per Evelyn’s request there will be no visitation.
Evelyn Lucille Smith was born April 30, 1933, and departed this life on April 19, 2024, at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born in Kansas to Ethel and Hugo “Slim” Dickson and joined older sister, Dorothy at the home. Unfortunately, Dorothy at 12 years of age, died shortly after Evelyn was born. SisterWilma Jean joined the family 2 years later. Evelyn lived in Peabody, Kansas until the age of 9, when her parents decided to travel to California for work. While in Lamar, Colorado, the family car broke down and needed new tires. Since it was 1942 and war rations were in place, rubber was hard to find, and the family found themselves stuck. Hugo heard about a job at Bristol Hay Mill and the family settled in Bristol.
Evelyn went to grade school in Bristol and graduated High School from Granada. Evelyn met the love of her life,Jimmie Smith, and they were married on February 24, 1953. The couple observed their golden wedding in 2002. To this union, were born Patsy, Gary and Kenny. Evelyn was active in the Homemakers of America club, whose goal was to teach farm women in rural America better methods for getting their work done, in areas such as gardening, canning, nutrition, and sewing, and to encourage them to improve their families’ living conditions. She was a homemaker for most of her life but did enjoy a part-time job now and then.
Throughout her life, Evelyn enjoyed arrowhead hunting, sewing, crafts, and playing the penny slots. She was also very gifted at crochet and could make an item from sight alone, no pattern required. Evelyn always wanted grandchildren and was overjoyed when they finally arrived. Ron, Talitha, Jared, David and Kyndra joined the family and were thoroughly spoiled.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband. She is survived by her sister, Wilma Jean Neugebauer; children, Patsy (Randy) Hays, Gary Smith and Kenny Smith; grandchildren, Ron Tuttle, Talitha (Zerrel) Appel, David Lysacker, Kyndra (Eric) Smith, and Jared Hays; and great-grandchildren, Zariyah, Chanel, Taver, Blayke, Tegan, and Quinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: