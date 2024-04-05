DMV and Donor Alliance celebrate National Donate Life Month with third-annual flag-raising ceremony
Barbara Crimond | Apr 05, 2024 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD – Thursday, April 4, 2024 — A familiar face seen at driver license offices across Colorado shared her heartfelt tribute of receiving the gift of life during a National Donate Life Month flag raising ceremony hosted by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles and Donor Alliance at the Department of Revenue’s main office in Lakewood. Flag raisings are the cornerstone of National Donate Life Month. During National Donate Life Month, DMVs and other community partners raise a flag in unity, remembrance and support while raising awareness to honor those touched by donation and transplantation.
The event has been used to highlight National Donate Life Month for the past three years. Sixteen-year-old Delta resident Lella Young shared her story of being placed on the waitlist when she was only 6-months-old. Lella was born with a rare condition called biliary atresia that affected her liver. When Lella was six, she became the face of Donate Life Colorado being featured on posters and brochures at driver license offices across the state to connect people to the mission of saving and healing lives. Lella received the gift of life from a 17-year-old who had passed away in a car crash.
Her full circle moment happened a few months ago when she applied for her driver license at the Delta driver license office. Delta DMV staff got to ask Lella the same question that saved her life — she answered yes. “We are so thankful for our donor family’s gift to Lella,” said Lyndall Young, Lella’s mother. “Our goal as a family is to help someone else, if possible. To see Lella make that choice to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor filled our hearts with overwhelming pride and hope.”
“It is such an honor to shine a light on how important and generous registering as an organ and tissue donor really is,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “The DMV is proud to support Donate Life Colorado with saving lives.”
When obtaining or renewing a license or identification card, Coloradans are asked if they would like to save a life by registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor can help save and heal lives. “It may seem like a simple question at the DMV — would you like to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor — but your answer can mean a new lease on life for someone else,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “Donor Alliance is a tremendous partner and we are proud of the role we play in our mutual missions of saving lives. This flag-raising event represents our ongoing commitment to organ, eye and tissue donation and celebrates this life-saving program.”
The DMV works hand-in-hand with Donor Alliance to save and heal lives by registering donors, sharing donation information and resources, as well as taking donations for the Emily Keyes — John W. Buckner Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Fund at DMV offices throughout the state.
Colorado is one of the most generous states in the country when it comes to donor registration, consistently surpassing the national average of 48.9%. In 2023, about 66% of Coloradans said Yes to donation. Last year, more than 300 heroic donors across Colorado and Wyoming provided more than 900 lifesaving organ transplants. And nearly 1,700 tissue donors provided more than 100,000 tissue grafts to those in need. Each year, tissue transplants provide hope to tens of thousands of people suffering from injury, disease, trauma, or blindness.
For more information or to register as a donor, please visit DonateLifeColorado.org
Coloradans who obtain a driver license, instruction permit or ID are asked whether they would like to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Those who say yes, receive the little heart with a “Y” on their driver license or ID card. One person’s decision can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation.
###
Filed Under: Featured • Health • Media Release • State • Transportation
About the Author: