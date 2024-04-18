Daddy Daughter Dance benefit for Good Grief Group to be held April 27, 2024
Dads, are you ready to make a memory with your daughter that she will never forget?
It’s time for the annual Daddy Daughter dance, to be held April 27, 2024 from 5:50 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lamar Community Building. Admission is $35 per dad (or grandpa, uncle or other significant male figure) and includes dinner, cake, games, a DJ and photos! Tickets are on sale at Lamar Hospice, Flower Boutique, Thoughts in Bloom and Wash Spott.
The Southern Plains Daddy Daughter Dance is a fun event where dads and daughters get dressed up, eat dinner, dance, have their photos taken, and enjoy a night out together. Roni Vallejos and the Daddy Daughter Dance Committee started the dance in 2016 as a way to raise money for the Good Grief Group, a children’s grief support program at Lamar Area Hospice. In the past eight years the committee has raised over $10,000 for the program with the support of our generous community. Serving on the committee this year are Roni Vallejos, Jana Weimer, Alicia Downing, Jenna Davis, Kelsie Cedena and Meena Shelton.
Loss and grief affect everyone differently and children have unique needs while learning to navigate through those feelings. Those who are on a grief journey know all too well how confusing and hard it can be. Grief, especially children’s grief, is something that, in the past, had not been supported and was minimized. The Good Grief Group was started as a way to give children and families the support and tools they need to navigate through their grief journey. The generosity of the community helps the program to grow each year, providing more resources to the most vulnerable at their greatest time of emotional need.
The committee and the Good Grief Group are very thankful for the support from the community in making the dance a success every year.
If you or anyone you know of would like to help with the Daddy Daughter Dance in the future, either by volunteering or giving financially, please contact Lamar Area Hospice at (719)336-2100. If you are interested in getting involved with the Good Grief Group as a participant or a volunteer, please call the above number or visit @lamarhospicegoodgriefgroup or @daddydaughterdanceco on Instagram or Lamar Hospice or Good Grief Group – Children and Youth on Facebook.
