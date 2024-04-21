Colorado Corn Promotion Council Unveils New Website to Enhance Producer and Consumer Engagement
Barbara Crimond | Apr 21, 2024 | Comments 0
[Centennial, CO — April 19, 2024] The Colorado Corn Promotion Council (CCPC) is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, aimed at providing a modern and user-friendly platform for corn producers and consumers alike. The year-long project, culminating in the new website, reflects CCPC’s commitment to advancing market outreach and promoting the importance of grain corn in Colorado’s agricultural landscape.
The comprehensive redevelopment of the website involved a strategic approach, including market positioning, extensive keyword research, goal setting, navigation design, layout development, content creation, email application integration, and meticulous fine-tuning. The overarching objective was to establish an intuitive online experience that serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and the general public.
“We are thrilled to introduce our new website, which embodies our dedication to supporting Colorado’s corn producers and fostering greater awareness about the significance of grain corn,” said Nicholas Colglazier, Executive Director of the CCPC. “Our goal was to create a modern, classic platform that not only showcases our initiatives but also serves as a comprehensive hub of information and tools.”
Key features of the revamped website include the innovative “Producer First Platform™” designed specifically to cater to the needs of corn producers by offering pertinent resources, industry insights, and ensures producers are getting the most for their investment in the CCPC. Additionally, the site serves as an educational resource for consumers interested in learning more about grain corn and its various applications.
Visitors to the website can expect a seamless browsing experience, streamlined navigation, and a wealth of engaging content that underscores CCPC’s mission to promote Colorado’s grain corn industry.
For more information about the Colorado Corn Promotion Council and to explore the new website, please visit www.coloradocorn.com.
