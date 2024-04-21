Alex Dieterle, Jr. – September 28, 1939 – February 22, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 21, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Fairview Heights, Illinois, Alex Dieterle, Jr. will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Alex Dieterle, Jr. was born on August 28, 1939 in Lamar, Colorado to Alex G. and Esther (nee Kellen) Dieterle and passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL at the age of 84. For over 50 years, Alex owned and operated Dieterle Repair and Salvage in Lamar, CO. He loved boating, water skiing, and hunting with friends. Alex was very religious and had a strong faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Symons; a daughter, Deanna Dieterle; his parents, Alex G. and Esther, nee Kellen, Dieterle; and a brother, Lymon Dieterle. He is survived by a daughter, Kristie (Mark) Ohlemeier; a granddaughter, Hannah Ohlemeier; two sisters, Lois (Mel) Routh and Velma Stapleton, both of Castle Rock, CO; a brother, Albert Dieterle of Wiley, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office. www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
