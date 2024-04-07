State reminds Coloradans of income tax filing deadline
Barbara Crimond | Apr 07, 2024 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 — As the income-tax-filing season nears its end, the Colorado Department of Revenue, Taxation Division reminds taxpayers that they need to file by April 15.
Taxpayers who miss the deadline will receive an automatic, six-month extension, to Oct. 15 to file a return. However, there is no extension to pay the tax due. This means taxpayers who need to remit funds to the state will need to pay 90% of their tax liability before April 15 to avoid penalties.
Coloradans who need to file state income taxes can do so through Revenue Online, third-party tax-preparation services, or by mail. The Department recommends the use of digital tax options to cut down on processing time, the potential for errors, as well as issues in transit.
Up-to-date information, including the status of state income tax refunds, is at Tax.Colorado.gov – just click on the “Where’s My Refund” banner. It usually takes about 7 to 10 business days for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the refund checks, but occasionally it can take up to 30 days. If it has been more than 30 days, and you have not received your refund check, please visit this webpage to learn about the refund check reissue process.
Taxpayers who need low or no-cost help filing state income tax returns should visit Tax.Colorado.gov/Community-Tax-Help for additional resources.
For more information about Colorado taxes and Taxation Division services, please visit Tax.Colorado.gov.
###
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured • Media Release • State
About the Author: