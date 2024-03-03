Winter of 2023-2024 Weather Review – NWS
Barbara Crimond | Mar 03, 2024 | Comments 0
The start of Winter 2023-2024 saw upper level ridging in place across the Rockies through a majority of December, which gave way for a few Pacific weather systems to move the region throughout the month. These passing systems brought beneficial moisture in the form of snow and rain to the region, along with only brief cool downs in temperatures through out December. The first week of the new year was relatively cool and unsettled across south central and southeast Colorado, before upper level ridging brought warm and dry conditions to region for the second week of January. The last half of January saw occasional disturbances bringing surges of cold and unsettled weather to the area, with another bout of Arctic air across the southeast Plains at the end of the month. February of 2024 saw a progressive weather pattern across the region, with periods of mild and dry weather along with occasional colder and unsettled weather with passing weather systems. One passing system early in the month was able to tap into eastern Pacific moisture, as well as some Gulf of Mexico moisture, to bring widespread rain and snow to eastern Colorado on February 3rd, with both Colorado Springs and Pueblo setting daily precipitation records. In fact, the 1.06 inches of precipitation recorded in Pueblo on February 3rd also set a new maximum daily precipitation for the month of February, surpassing the 0.90 inches recorded on February 10th of 1897. A few passing systems through out February also brought windy conditions, along with the return of critical fire weather conditions to portions of south central and southeast Colorado.
The preliminary average temperature for the Winter of 2023-2024 in Alamosa was 24.0 degrees. This is 4.2 degrees above normal and makes the Winter of 2023-2024 the 11th warmest on record in Alamosa. This is well below the warmest Winter of 1994-1995, when the average temperature was 26.4F. Alamosa recorded 1.11 inches of precipitation through the Winter of 2023-2024. This is 0.18 inches above normal and makes the Winter of 2023-2024 the 28th wettest record in Alamosa. This remains well behind the wettest Winter 2016-2017, when 2.73 inches of precipitation was recorded. Alamosa recorded 13.4 inches of snow throughout the Winter, which is 0.2 inches above normal.
The preliminary average temperature for the Winter of 2023-2024 in Colorado Springs was 35.3F. This is 3.1 degrees above normal and makes the Winter of 2023-2024 the 8th warmest on record in Colorado Springs. This is well below the warmest Winter of 1933-1934, when the average temperature was 37.6 degrees. Colorado Springs recorded 2.56 inches of precipitation through the Winter This is 1.72 inches above normal and makes the Winter of 2023-2024 the 6th wettest on record, though well behind the 4.05 inches of precipitation recorded throughout the Winter of 1933-1934. Colorado Springs recorded 27.3 inches of snow throughout the Winter. This is 13.7 inches above normal and makes the Winter of 2023-2024 the 8th snowiest Winter on record in Colorado Springs, through well behind the 56.3 inches of snow that fell throughout the Winter of 1986-1987.
The preliminary average temperature for the Fall of 2023 in Pueblo was 35.0F. This is 2.1 degrees above normal and makes the Winter of 2023-2024 tied as the 19th warmest Winter on record in Pueblo. This is well below the warmest Winter of 1933-1934, when the average temperature was 39.6 degrees. Pueblo recorded 3.11 inches of precipitation throughout the Winter. This is 2.21 inches above normal and makes the Winter of 2023-2024 the wettest on record, surpassing the 3.09 inches recorded through the Winter of 1938-1939. Pueblo recorded 17.6 inches of snow throughout the Winter, which is 3.4 inches above normal and makes Winter 2023-2024 the 45th snowiest on record in Pueblo.
Filed Under: Environment
