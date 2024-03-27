Spay/Neuter Program March 10 – May 30 at local veterinary offices
Second Chance Animal Rescue is promoting our 19th annual SPRING Spay Neuter program. Each year between 600-800 dogs and cats are spayed or neutered through Second Chance programs in the form of our discounted vouchers. This is a significant savings and community benefit for residents and pets of Southeast Colorado and we are thankful to have participation and partnership of all four of our local veterinarians again this year.
Program sponsors this spring include Animal Assistance Foundation, Colorado Animal Rescue Express, Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund and of course, Second Chance Animal Rescue.
