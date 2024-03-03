Share the Spirit @ The Ranch Fundraiser slated for April 27, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 03, 2024 | Comments 0
The Share the Spirit Foundation will hold its biennial fundraiser on Saturday, April 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Amache Studio, located at 30785 CR 34.5 in Lamar, Colorado. This event is the organization’s flagship fundraiser. It promises to be a casually-elegant evening of fun, good food and drinks and an opportunity to purchase hand-made professionally-decorated hats, footwear and many other unique items. It is a way for the Foundation to say “thank you” to the many generous donors that enable it to continue the mission it began 21 years ago – to provide new socks and footwear to underserved children in our community. The group’s motto is “Good Shoes Take You Amazing Places” which is symbolic, as they see these children get a newfound sense of pride when they are wearing new shoes, a first for many of them.
Attendees this year will enjoy hand-crafted fare by Chef Jan Harvey, specialty cowhand drinks, music by DJ-H, a mercantile featuring shoes from Italy and Spain plus many other one-of-a-kind items. They will be able to bid on live auction items consisting of a Montana Fly Fishing Excursion, a southeast Colorado bird and animal safari, finely-made burnt hats, spring flower designs and much more. ALL proceeds go towards purchasing the new shoes and socks it uses for its events.
There will be various levels of sponsorships available. They include:
LUCCHESE SPONSOR – $1000 includes 4 tickets, first entry into Beth Dutton’s Mercantile, 5X7 buffalo acrylic art piece, 4 tickets to a game of chance, sheriff’s badge, hand-crafted fare, cowhand specialty drinks PLUS social marketing opportunities if desired.
STETSON SPONSOR – $500 includes 2 tickets, hand-crafted fare, cowboy bandana, sheriff’s badge, cowhand specialty drinks PLUS social marketing opportunities if desired.
INDIVIDUAL TICKET – $125 includes 1 ticket, sheriff’s badge, hand-crafted fare and cowhand specialty drinks.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.sharethespirit.info or by mail, with checks payable to Share the Spirit Foundation, P.O. Box 1510, Lamar, CO 81052. Share the Spirit Foundation, Inc. is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization (Tax ID #30-0169272).
