Lizbeth Talamantes Garcia – October 20 1971 – March 23, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 25, 2024 | Comments 0
A Memorial Mass for longtime Lamar resident Lizbeth Talamantes Garcia will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, April 03, 2024 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting.
Lizbeth was born on October 20, 1971 at Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico to Ismael Talamantes and Evenglina Garcia and passed away on March 23, 2024 at her home in Lamar, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 52.
She is preceded in death by her nephew Javier Chacon and niece Lesly Chacon.
Lizbeth is survived by her husband Jose Corral Sr. of the family home in Lamar, CO, her children Jose Corral Jr and Natalie Corral grandchildren Hazel and Jericho Corral-Park all of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by her siblings Jorge Talamantes, Ismael Talamantes, Maria Chacon, Fatima Talamantes, Rosalba Talamantes, Adrian Talamantes, and Denise Talamantes, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lizbeth Talamantes Garcia Memorial fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
