Lamar High School DECA Students Win Awards at State Competition
Barbara Crimond | Mar 05, 2024 | Comments 0
The Lamar High School DECA chapter sent 26 students to the recent state competition. Braxen Shelton will serve on the 2024-2025 Colorado DECA State Officer team as the District 9 representative. Hallie Mackey, State Champion in Marketing Communications, qualified for Internationals. Austin Thacker, Zack Rankin & Cole Krug, who won 2nd place in Business Growth Plan, qualified for Internationals. Brooklyn Robbins, Vanessa Chairez & Maribel Canales placed 5th in Community Awareness Project and qualified for Internationals. Andrew Durst placed 5th in Food Marketing Series and qualified for Internationals. Pedro Chairez, 6th place in Accounting Applications, qualified for Internationals. Other awards included Austin Thacker, Business Services Marketing finalist; Braxen Shelton & Lucas Andrade, Community Awareness Project finalists; Cason Pollart & Blake Herrera, Finance Operations Research finalists; Armaan Gill, Financial Literacy Project Finalist.
Congratulations to all the students for representing LHS and our city in such a positive way!
