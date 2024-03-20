Lamar High School Academic Letter Awards Ceremony held March 20, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Mar 20, 2024
The 32nd Annual LHS Academic Letter Awards ceremony was held on March 20, 2024 in the high school auditorium. The event is hosted by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce. Greg Eddy, Principal of LHS gave the welcome remarks, followed by Kayla Sailors, Counselor, who explained the criteria for earning the award. Lamar Chamber President, Melonee Markum, addressed the students and congratulated them all on working so hard to earn the honors. She told them that the Chamber’s wish for them was to attend college and then return to their home town to share what they’ve learned and to make the city what THEY want it to be, as they are the future. The reading of the award winners was done by Counselor Leigh Forney and LHS faculty presented the award and orange carnations to the students. Assistant Principal Chris Medina gave the closing comments. A total of 91 students were honored.
Freshmen students earning first year awards: Angelia Brown, Joshua Brown, Hailey Caddick, William Durst, Eleanor Dykeman, Loki Flores, Mireya Gomez, David Kelly-Rodriguez, Gianni Lopez, Chloe Lubbers, Tate Munoz, Ayden Otto, Faith Ramsay, Anjelene Rodriguez, Elizer Sanchez, Rayeana Smith, Devyn Smotherman, Olivia Veyna and Eric Villela.
Sophomore students earning first year awards: Jimena Aranda, Brennan Brodecky, Joel Davis, Damian Gomez, Jozlynn Isom, Jennifer Rodriguez-Perez, and Madison Sneller. Sophomores earning second year awards: Lucas Andrade, Jacquelyn Avila, Brendyn Batemon, Braxton Brooke, Kelton Chavira, Makayla Godinez, Kali Gonzales, Adriel Gonzales, JaeLi Jaime, Addy Krug, Whitney Mackey, Maverick Medina, Giada Nieschburg, Braxen Shelton, and Makenna Walker.
Junior students earning first year awards: Tatum Milenski and Chloe Weber. Juniors earning second year awards: Payton Adamson, Laura Adeyelu, Anais Castaneda, Blake Herrera, Natalie Mason, Andre Perez, and Zoe Willis. Juniors earning third year awards: Jason Bosquez, Cael Buxton, Pedro Chairez Moreno, Payson Coen, Akirako Dickerson, Koree Ellenberger, Armaandeep Gill, Gustavo Heredia, Kimberly Johnson, Lucas Martinez, Jaxi Mireles, Annabelle Morales, Isaac Perez Rodriguez, Brooklyn Robbins, and Nikolas Ybarra.
Senior students earning first year awards: Arzola Proano Karina, Arien Lucero, Luz Osobampo Espinoza, and Ethan Tellez. Seniors earning second year awards: Maribel Canales, Ryan Harbour, and Zander Willis. Seniors earning third year awards: Cole Chamberlain, Cole Krug, and Olivia Medina. Seniors earning fourth year awards: Delorin Bellomy, Brocc Brodecky, Vanessa Chairez, Riley Chavira, Andrew Durst, Ezra Flores, Carisma Gass, Emilie Holbert, Dianeyd Lopez, Hallie Mackey, Kaije Moser, Zack Rankin, Carlos Sanchez, Taya Schmidt, Austin Thacker, and Jaydynn Wilson.
