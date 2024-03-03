Jacqueline K. “Jackie” Brush – June 17, 1936 – March 1, 2024
Mar 03, 2024
A celebration of life for former longtime Lamar resident, Jacqueline K. Brush, affectionately known to her family and friends as Jackie, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Peacock Funeral Home with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Jackie was born on June 17, 1936 in Red Oak, Iowa to Floyd and Ione (Bloyd) Saulmon and passed away on March 1, 2024 at the Residence at Bala Cynwyd in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with her family by her side at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Merrill E. Brush and her parents. Jackie is survived by her children Brad (Leslie) Brush of Bala Cynwyd, PA, Denise (Larry) Romine of Avon, IN and Melissa Cusano of Glenn Ellen, CA, grandchildren, Jared Brush, Brody Brush, Justin Brush, Andrea Meidell (Colin), Jordan Romine, Jake Cusano (Robin) and Carli Cusano and great-grandchildren Nolan Meidell, Nora Meidell, Everly Romine, Aria Cusano, Briella Cusano and Mila Cusano. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Saulmon of Canon City and Beverly Merrick of Ft. Collins as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
