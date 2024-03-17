GOCO Board awards largest-ever cycle of funding totaling over $117M for Colorado’s Outdoors
Press Release of March 15, 2024
DENVER– Today, the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board announced $117,151,438 in investments for partner-led conservation, recreation, and outdoor access efforts statewide.
Investments include:
$68,878,420 in Centennial Program investments for large-scale, high-impact projects;
$7,057,688 in grants for Planning and Capacity, Community Impact, and Land Acquisition;
$30,015,330 for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) investment proposal;
$1,200,000 for the RESTORE Colorado collaborative restoration and stewardship program;
And a $10,000,000 loan to Pitkin County to protect Snowmass Falls Ranch.
Recreation Master Plan, $155,000 to the City of Lamar
Funding will help the City of Lamar develop a multi-year recreation master plan informed and guided by the local community. The City has completed its previous recreation master plan and is ready for the next iteration to continue and further recreation development. The City will hire a planning consultant to conduct activities and events in the next 14-24 months to gather input from its diverse community members. Data captured during this time will guide the plan that will provide recreation programming and implementation recommendations for the next 5-10 years. The City and its consultant will partner with paid college and high school student interns and youth-serving organizations and host multiple gatherings for further community participation in the process.
