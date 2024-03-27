Drone updating area’s aerial video footage
Barbara Crimond | Mar 27, 2024 | Comments 0
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DRONE UPDATING AREA’S AERIAL VIDEO FOOTAGE
The City of Lamar received notification that the Colorado Tourism Office has contracted with Lumenati Productions to take video footage of multiple sites in Southeast Colorado via the use of a drone. This will occur in Lamar on Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 6:45 – 9:00 am. The City has approved this effort, as it will assist with updated video of local attractions and prominent locations, including Lamar’s Main Street.
The Lumenati staff member flying the drone is a FAA licensed drone operator who has received approval to take footage at various locations in and around Colorado, including Alamosa, Colorado Springs, Creede, Cripple Creek, Durango, Fort Collins, Glenwood Springs, Lake City, Leadville, Lamar, Minturn, Ouray, and more.
Lamar community members can be a part of this effort on April 4 th by appearing in the videos. If you areinterested, please email sarah@lumenati.com for exact details and compensation.
A great example of how drone footage can make a significant promotional impact can be found on multiple pages within the Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel’s sponsored website, www.thegreathighprairie.com.
