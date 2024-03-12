Deborah Marie Cody – April 23, 1969 – February 29, 2024
Deborah Marie Cody was born on April 23, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois to William F. and Joy Lynn (Walker) Cody. She passed away on February 29, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 54.
She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them when she could, anything Mickey Mouse, fishing, and spending time in the mountains.
Deborah is survived by her children, Shawna Crook, Dustin Crook, and Ashley Crook; four grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Cody and Bobby Cody; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Harold Crook; and sister, Debra Flores.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Platteville, Colorado. Per Deborah’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
