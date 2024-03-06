Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet Mar. 13-14; Livestream Available
DENVER – At a hybrid meeting in Denver, the Parks and Wildlife Commission will open for final consideration on modifications to the federal duck stamp requirements and the Harvest Information Program, the season dates for small game and migratory game birds, and regulations related to SB23-276, Chatfield State Park Water Quality Fee.
The Commission will open for annual review on regulations to modify disqualification factors for participation in the Landowner Preference Program and implementing SB23-059, Local Access Funding to State Parks and Wildlife Areas.
The Commission will also discuss 2025-2029 Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) staff recommendations and receive public comment on BGSS.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wed., March 13 and recess at 4:50 p.m. The Commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Thur., March 14 and adjourn at 4:55 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Natural Resources Update
- Department of Agriculture Update
- Financial Update
- Wolves Update
- GOCO Update
- 2024 Non-Motorized Trail and Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Funding Recommendations
- Colorado Lottery Overview
- Staunton State Park Update
- CPW’s Social Science (Human Dimensions) Research Program
- Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative Update
- Update on Implementation of HB 23-1036 (Nontoxic Bullet Replacement Hunting Program)
- Draw Process Workshop
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting can be found on the CPW website for public review. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website.
The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
