Wayne Stiles – January 4, 1940 – December 17, 2023
Barbara Crimond | Feb 15, 2024 | Comments 0
A memorial celebration for longtime Lamar resident Wayne Stiles will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker and Pastor Ray Matteson Co-Officiating.
Wayne was born on January 04, 1940 at St. Joseph, Missouri to Farris “Sonny” Q. and Florence I. (Hart) Stiles and passed away on December 17, 2023 at the University of Colorado hospital with his family by his side at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy Solvin and her husband Felix Solvin.
Wayne is survived by his wife Kathy of the family home in Lamar, CO, children Cindy Cornelius of Country Club, MO, Chris (Renee) Barnes of San Diego, CA, Greg (Jenna) Stiles of Portland, OR, and Brad (Samantha) Stiles of Tampa, FL, brother Sonny (Barbara) Stiles of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren Joshua (Blair) Cornelius, Jessica (Tommy) Castronovo, Jennifer (Payton) Flint, Jacey Cornelius, Tyler Garske, Reagan Garske, Evan Stiles, Jackson Stiles, Kendall Stiles, and Laynie Stiles, and great grandchildren Haven, Hudson, Adelie, Nora, Jackson, Wesley, and Oliver as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church direct or in care of the funeral home.
To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Wayne Stiles, please visit our flower store.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: