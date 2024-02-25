VA Launches Virtual Health Resource Center
Aurora, Colorado – Now more than ever, technology is an essential part of health care. VA has long been a leader in virtual care, and now VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is launching a resource center to help Veterans navigate the technology.
On Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, VA ECHCS will cut the ribbon on a new Virtual Health Resource Center at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora. The 2 p.m. event at the VA medical center will offer a peek into the new center, with demos of the services offered.
“We are committed to caring for our Veterans when and where they want to be seen, and these virtual care tools provide great, flexible options for Veterans to connect with their care team,” said Michael Moore, Interim Director of VA ECHCS. “But we know that not everyone is comfortable with the technology, and this new resource center will help to ensure that Veterans and staff have the support they need to get the most out of these tools.”
The VHRC offers support to Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools. The VHRC has health technology experts to provide guidance, hands-on support, training, help troubleshooting, and other information regarding virtual care tools, such as VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, mobile health apps, and devices.
Through Virtual Care tools like VA Video Connect, Veterans can meet virtually with their VA care team in real-time. Learn more about VA Video Connect at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect. VA Primary Aligned Care Teams and Mental Health providers are capable and ready to deliver Virtual Care to a Veteran’s home or private non-VA setting. Available mental Health services include individual and group psychotherapy as well as psychiatric and medication management services.
Veterans can walk into the Virtual Health Resource Center for assistance Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in room D1-187.
To learn more about VA Virtual Care Services, visit https://connectedcare.va.gov/.
