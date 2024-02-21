Terry John (TJ) Sanders – November 21, 1968 – February, 2024
Terry John Sanders,
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Terry John Sanders, affectionately known to his family and friends as TJ, will held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Life Center Church with Pastor Manuel Tamez officiating.
TJ was born on November 21, 1968 at Lamar, Colorado to Ray Dean and Darla Louise (Hixson) Sanders and passed away at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 55.
TJ is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Karen Jean Sanders of the family home in Lamar, CO, children Alexandria Sanders of Fort Collins, CO and her sister LeAndra (Ethan) Rasmussen of Lovell, WY, Dustin (Cassie) Coin of Fort Collins, CO, and Hannah Coin of Lamar, CO and granddaughter Veda Coin of Fort Collins, CO. He is also survived by his siblings La Don (Micah) Page of Greeley, CO and Christie (Dannie) McMillan of Cheyenne Wells, CO as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
