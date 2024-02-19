SECCA Presents “Divas 3” March 7 @ 7:00 p.m. LHS Auditorium
Barbara Crimond | Feb 19, 2024 | Comments 0
Thursday, March 7 @ 7pm
Lamar High School Auditorium
The next performance from the Southeast Colorado Concert Association will be coming to Lamar on Thursday, March 7. The all female act Divas 3 will take the stage at Lamar High School at 7 PM.
Divas 3 is an amazing group with powerhouse voices who will sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more! Individual members of the group have all starred in shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Since its inception in 2013, the group has gone on to perform at performing arts centers across the United States, and internationally as a headlining entertainer act aboard luxury cruise ships.
Admission is by season ticket. Single admission to the show is $20 per adult and $5 per student. Follow SECCA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/southeastcoloradoconcertassociation/ for all community concert information.
