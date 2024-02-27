Ronald Seybert – October 29, 1956 – February 23, 2024
Funeral services for Granada, Colorado resident, Ronald Seybert, will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ronald Duane Seybert was born on October 29, 1956 at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station in Oak Harbor, Washington to Albert “Jerry” Gerald and Anna “Millie” Mildred (Leonard) Seybert. He passed away on February 23, 2024 at Pikes Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 67.
The Seybert family moved to Holly, Colorado in the fall of 1972. Ron attended Holly High School, graduating in 1975. He began dating his future wife, Christina Hartshorn in 1979 and they were united in marriage on May 24, 1980. Together, their family included four children, Tracee, Bryan, Veronica, and Jared. The family resided intermittently in Texas and Colorado between 1981 and 2011. It was then that Ron and Tina returned to Granada where they made their forever home. This allowed them to be closer to family and for Tina to care for her parents.
Ron was an exceptionally hard-working man. Over the course of his professional career, Ron operated heavy machinery, served as an AC tech for the local bus manufacturer, Neoplan and spent the majority of his professional years as long-haul owner/operator, and his last days as cemetery sexton of East Prowers County Cemetery District. Ron took great pride in his work, making sure everything that he did was precise. He often boasted of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His love for his family was unconditional. Ron cherished the time he spent with his family. As well, he enjoyed filling his free time with football, yard work, home improvement projects, camping, range time, and was known to be a great mechanic.
Ron is survived by his four children, Tracee Nelson-Yarborough of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Bryan Seybert and wife, Cori of Nampa, Idaho, Veronica Seybert of Granada, Colorado, and Jared Seybert of Aledo, Texas; seven grandchildren, Tristan, Bailee, Tynan, Wiley, Hailey, Raigen, and Makkus; 2 great grandchildren, Kinsley and Adaleigh; father, Jerry Seybert of Holly, Colorado; sisters, Judy Rushton and husband, Merlin of Holly, Colorado and Lori Gilbert of Littleton, Colorado; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Michael Seybert; mother, Millie Seybert; and wife, Tina Seybert.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO, 81052. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
