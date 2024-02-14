Prowers Journal Website Adds Link to Monthly Lamar School Calendar
Barbara Crimond | Feb 14, 2024 | Comments 0
The Prowers Journal added a quick link to the Lamar City Schools monthly calendar. We are looking for a local business to sponsor the calendar. Your logo or business card would be featured at the top of the calendar each month. Please call us at 336-9095 or email reportertpj@gmail.com if you are interested!
We would be happy to do the same thing for other local schools if they are interested. Contact us if so!
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Events • Featured • School
