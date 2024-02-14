Prowers Journal Website Adds Link to Monthly Lamar School Calendar

The Prowers Journal added a quick link to the Lamar City Schools monthly calendar.   We are looking for a local business to sponsor the calendar.  Your logo or business card would be featured at the top of the calendar each month.  Please call us at 336-9095 or email reportertpj@gmail.com if you are interested!

We would be happy to do the same thing for other local schools if they are interested.  Contact us if so!

