Prowers County Accepting Proposals/Bids for Website Upgrade
Barbara Crimond | Feb 06, 2024 | Comments 0
Request for Proposals/Bids
Prowers County is seeking to enter into a professional services agreement with a vendor to update and redesign the Prowers County website.
The detailed Request for Proposals, which includes terms, conditions, and specifications, can be obtained from the Prowers County Administration Office at 301 S Main St, #215, Lamar, CO 81052, on the County website at www.prowerscounty.net, under the “latest news” tab.
The County will accept proposals up to 4:00 pm on 19 February 2024 at the County Administration Office or via email at ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net. Proposals received after the date and time specified will not be accepted. Prowers County reserves the right to waive informalities and reject any proposal, or any part of any proposal and to award a contract to the applicant deemed in the best interest of the County.
Please contact the Prowers County Administration office with any questions: (719) 336-8025 or ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Mark Westhoff
Prowers County Administrator
Prowers County Admin Office
301 South Main St, Suite 215
Lamar, CO 81052
mwesthoff@prowerscounty.net
(719) 336-8029
