Primary Ballots for Presidential Primary in the Mail

Jana Coen

Prowers Clerk and Recorder

ELECTION NEWS:

Ballots have now been mailed out for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary  Election. Have you returned your voted ballot back to the County Clerk and  Recorder’s Office? The earlier ballots are returned, the earlier election night  results can be released. Please don’t wait until the last minute to drop off  your ballot. If you have not received a ballot you can request a replacement  ballot but do it as soon as possible. If you need a replacement ballot please

come into the Prowers County Clerk’s Office, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar,  CO.

February 26, 2024 is the deadline to register to vote through the mail or online  in order to receive a ballot sent through the mail.

REMINDER: Postmarks dates do not count as received. Your ballot must be in  the possession of the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder by 7:00 P.M.,  March 5, 2024.

Checking your mail-in ballot status on line: If you would like to verify that  your ballot was received by our office you can log onto www.govotecolorado.gov or sign up with the State’s BallotTrax System at: https://colorado.ballottrax.net.

ELECTION RESULTS: Unofficial election results will be posted Election night,  March 5, 2024 after ballot tabulating is complete. Results will be posted on the  Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net and on the Secretary of  State’s website: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/

  • Saturday, March 2, 2024: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office  will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for return of mail-in ballots; issue  replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your  name.
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024: ELECTION DAY (Prowers County Clerk and  Recorder’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite  210, Lamar, CO.

Please note: The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has NOT received any  OFFICIAL withdrawals from any candidates listed for the

President of the United States race at this time.

 

