Primary Ballots for Presidential Primary in the Mail
Barbara Crimond | Feb 22, 2024 | Comments 0
Jana Coen
Prowers Clerk and Recorder
ELECTION NEWS:
Ballots have now been mailed out for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Have you returned your voted ballot back to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office? The earlier ballots are returned, the earlier election night results can be released. Please don’t wait until the last minute to drop off your ballot. If you have not received a ballot you can request a replacement ballot but do it as soon as possible. If you need a replacement ballot please
come into the Prowers County Clerk’s Office, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO.
February 26, 2024 is the deadline to register to vote through the mail or online in order to receive a ballot sent through the mail.
REMINDER: Postmarks dates do not count as received. Your ballot must be in the possession of the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder by 7:00 P.M., March 5, 2024.
Checking your mail-in ballot status on line: If you would like to verify that your ballot was received by our office you can log onto www.govotecolorado.gov or sign up with the State’s BallotTrax System at: https://colorado.ballottrax.net.
ELECTION RESULTS: Unofficial election results will be posted Election night, March 5, 2024 after ballot tabulating is complete. Results will be posted on the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net and on the Secretary of State’s website: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/
- Saturday, March 2, 2024: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for return of mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
- Tuesday, March 5, 2024: ELECTION DAY (Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO.
Please note: The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has NOT received any OFFICIAL withdrawals from any candidates listed for the
President of the United States race at this time.
