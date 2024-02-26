Mary Suposs-Warn – June 8, 1939 – February 25, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Feb 26, 2024 | Comments 0
A graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Mary Warn will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Mary departed this life on February 25, 2024 at the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Home in Eads, Colorado after a long-term illness at the age of 93. Mary was born at the family homestead in New Raymer, Colorado on June 8, 1930 to Daniel and Rose (Vavra) Suposs. Mary moved to Lamar in 1948 to attend Lamar Community College and was employed by the City of Lamar Utility Department where she worked until her retirement in 1993. Mary was married to Jesse Warn for 32 years when he passed away on October 8, 1985.
Mary had a great love of animals and enjoyed raising them on the ranch east of Lamar. Mary delt with what Mother Nature passed out from a rattle snake bite at the age of 3 to two feet of snow with 60 mph winds on the ranch east of Lamar. Mary is preceded in death by her parents-Dan & Rose Suposs, husband Jesse Warn and brother Daniel & John Suposs. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mary Suposs-Warn, please visit our flower store.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: