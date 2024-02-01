March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Sample Ballots
Barbara Crimond | Feb 01, 2024 | Comments 0
Sample ballots are also posted on the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net under Elections.
No official candidate withdrawals have been received at this time for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election for Colorado .
Official ballots will be mailed out for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election during the week of February 12 – 16, 2024. If you do not received your ballot in the mail by February 23, 2024 please contact our office for a replacement ballot or stop by our office, Prowers County Clerk & Recorder, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052, M-F 8:30 am – 4:30 pm or call our office at 719-336-8011.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
