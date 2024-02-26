Lori Schroyer – June 5, 1958 – February 25, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 26, 2024 | Comments 0
Per Lori’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Lori was born at Denver, Colorado on June 05, 1958 to Kenneth and Eltha (Gabbert) Leimkuhler and passed away on February 25, 2024 at the Walsh Healthcare Center with her family by her side at the age of 65.
Lori is preceded in death by her husband Don Schroyer, father Kenneth Leimkuhler and sister Nikki Leimkuhler. Lori is survived by her mother Eltha Leimkuhler of Springfield, CO, her siblings Michelle (Boyd) Westeman of Syracuse, KS and Kyle (Heather) Leimkuhler of Leoti, KS, brother-in-law Gary (Luana) Schroyer of Washington. Lori is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walsh healthcare Center
