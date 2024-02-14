January 2024 Sales and Use Tax Report for City of Lamar Shows Gains Over Last Year

Sales Tax Revenue for the City of Lamar in December of 2023, collected in January of 2024, showed an increase of 6.06%.  Revenue gain was $31,236.07 with 2024 collections of $546,952.24, compared to $515,716.17 in 2023. Use Tax collections were down 8.29% in January, from a high in 2023 of $41,025.71 to $37,626.33 in 2 024, for a difference of -$3399.38.  Other Collections (Penalties & Interest, Licenses, A/R’s) were also down 5.50% from 2023’s high of $12,509.53 to $11,822.08 in 2024, a difference of -$687.45.  Total Sales/Use Collections were $596,400.65 in 2024, up 4.77% from 2023’s $569,251.41, a difference of $27,149.24.

The various retail sales tax showed the large increases in Apparel/Department Stores, Convenience Stores & Gas Sales, and Manufacturing with decreases in Furniture/Appliances, Liquor Sales and Other Retail.

  2022 2023 2024
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair

 

 $15,497.98 $18,385.46 $17,948.88
Building Materials $16,458.38 $19,364.65 $21,529.21

 
Apparel – Department Stores

 

 $136,507.51 $153,258.22 $201,580.92
C-Stores & Gas Sales $20,140.32 $16,415.02 $27,228.53

 
All Business – Electricity $47,396.80 $33,812.81 $47,052.00

 
Furniture – Appliances – Electronics

 

 $16,299.15 $16,275.38 $10,535.78
Grocery Stores $46,348.91 $28,219.85 $29,339.14

 
Hotels – Motels $10,162.35 $10,325.82 $14,530.99

 
Liquor Sales $13.673.00 $15,798.00 $11,899.00

 
Manufacturing $3,578.24 $4,311.48 $9,465.28

 
Other Retail – All Other $221,098.51 $209,660.27 $135,676.41

 
Restaurants $39,297.88 $46,594.78 $47,414.25

 

 

