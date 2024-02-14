January 2024 Sales and Use Tax Report for City of Lamar Shows Gains Over Last Year
Barbara Crimond | Feb 14, 2024 | Comments 0
Sales Tax Revenue for the City of Lamar in December of 2023, collected in January of 2024, showed an increase of 6.06%. Revenue gain was $31,236.07 with 2024 collections of $546,952.24, compared to $515,716.17 in 2023. Use Tax collections were down 8.29% in January, from a high in 2023 of $41,025.71 to $37,626.33 in 2 024, for a difference of -$3399.38. Other Collections (Penalties & Interest, Licenses, A/R’s) were also down 5.50% from 2023’s high of $12,509.53 to $11,822.08 in 2024, a difference of -$687.45. Total Sales/Use Collections were $596,400.65 in 2024, up 4.77% from 2023’s $569,251.41, a difference of $27,149.24.
The various retail sales tax showed the large increases in Apparel/Department Stores, Convenience Stores & Gas Sales, and Manufacturing with decreases in Furniture/Appliances, Liquor Sales and Other Retail.
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|$15,497.98
|$18,385.46
|$17,948.88
|Building Materials
|$16,458.38
|$19,364.65
|$21,529.21
|Apparel – Department Stores
|$136,507.51
|$153,258.22
|$201,580.92
|C-Stores & Gas Sales
|$20,140.32
|$16,415.02
|$27,228.53
|All Business – Electricity
|$47,396.80
|$33,812.81
|$47,052.00
|Furniture – Appliances – Electronics
|$16,299.15
|$16,275.38
|$10,535.78
|Grocery Stores
|$46,348.91
|$28,219.85
|$29,339.14
|Hotels – Motels
|$10,162.35
|$10,325.82
|$14,530.99
|Liquor Sales
|$13.673.00
|$15,798.00
|$11,899.00
|Manufacturing
|$3,578.24
|$4,311.48
|$9,465.28
|Other Retail – All Other
|$221,098.51
|$209,660.27
|$135,676.41
|Restaurants
|$39,297.88
|$46,594.78
|$47,414.25
